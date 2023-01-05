Total incidents: 37
Traffic stops: 21
Arrests: 0
Dec. 27 at 4:20 p.m., a loose dog was turned into the police department and the owner was later located.
Dec. 27 at 8 p.m., an officer responded to a business on Route 116 for the report of a disruptive customer making threats to staff members.
Dec. 28 at 12:05 p.m., officers responded to Pond Road to investigate a traffic hazard.
Dec. 28 at 12:20 p.m., a person was assisted with fingerprints for employment purposes.
Dec. 28 at 1:05 p.m., officers responded to Commerce Street to assist someone with a harassment complaint.
Dec. 29 at 3:42 p.m., officers investigated a motor vehicle complaint on Route 116.
Jan. 2 at 11:08 a.m., an officer responded to an animal complaint on Ballard’s Corner Road.
