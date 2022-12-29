Total incidents: 38
Traffic Stops: 12
Dec. 21 at 3:41 p.m., officers assisted a person at Champlain Valley Union High School with a lockout.
Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., officers responded to Silver Street to investigate a reported traffic hazard.
Dec. 22 at 4 p.m., an officer assisted someone on Silver Street with a lockout.
Dec. 22 at 9:53 p.m., an officer conducted a welfare check on Route 116.
Dec. 23 at 6:23 a.m., an officer investigated a reported traffic hazard on Tyler Bridge Road.
Dec. 23 at 6:42 a.m., an officer investigated a reported traffic hazard on Route 116.
Dec. 23 at 8:20 a.m., officers responded to Kailey’s Way for a residential alarm.
Dec. 23 at 8:22 a.m., an officer assisted a citizen on Hawk Lane with residential damage caused by the winter storm.
Dec. 23 at 8:55 a.m., Officers responded to Richmond Road for the report of active power lines that had fallen in the roadway. While closing the road to traffic an operator ignored directions to seek an alternate route and drove through the traffic hazard and fled from police. Officers later located the individual. Christy Leonard, 29, of Hinesburg, was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Dec. 23 at 10:03 a.m., an officer assisted a citizen on Oscars Lane with residential damage caused by winter storm weather.
Dec. 23 at 11:50 a.m., officers assisted a citizen on Ledgewood Lane with issues involving a generator.
Dec. 23 at 12:06 p.m., officers responded to Kailey’s Way for a residential alarm.
Dec. 23 at 5:31 p.m., officers responded to Hidden Pasture Road for an alarm.
Dec. 23 at 7:55 p.m., officers responded to Silver Street for a disabled motor vehicle obstructing traffic.
Dec. 26 at 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Richmond Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.