Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., a car slid off Swamp Road, sustaining some minor damage but no injuries to the driver.
Dec. 20 at 11:54 p.m., police responded to a minor car crash with no injuries on Charlotte Road, although it turned out to be not in Hinesburg but in Charlotte. So, since Charlotte Road becomes Hinesburg Road when you cross the town line, technically the crash was on Hinesburg Road in Charlotte.
Dec. 20 at noon, a caller reported their car was damaged in a parking lot on Route 116.
Dec. 20 at 1:58 p.m., some garbage was found scattered around a residence on Silver Street. Officers found some information amongst the refuse identifying the litterer who subsequently cleaned up the mess.
Dec. 20 at 5 p.m., police documented information in an ongoing neighbor dispute on Farmall Drive.
Dec. 21 at 2 p.m., a driver was not injured after they skidded off of Charlotte Road in Hinesburg, not to be confused with Hinesburg Road in Charlotte.
Dec. 21 at 6:39 p.m., someone was driving erratically on CVU Road, a caller complained to police. But since it had occurred three hours earlier, the speedster was long gone.
Dec. 22 at 12:23 p.m., a car skidded off Blackberry Hill Road, taking out a street sign and some mailboxes with them. The case is still under investigation.
Dec. 22 at 3:51 p.m., an officer stopped a car on Shelburne Falls Road for speeding, subsequently arresting the driver, Ray Cade, 24, of Hinesburg, for driving under the influence and after criminal license suspension.
Dec. 22 at 6:25 p.m., an officer checked on a car off the road on Route 116, subsequently charging the driver, Travis Bluto, 41, of Hinesburg, for driving under the influence.
Dec. 23 at 10:30 a.m., police checked on the welfare of a family on North Road.
Dec. 24 at 1:09 p.m., officers assisted with a neighbor dispute on Patricia’s Place.
Dec. 24 at 4:54 p.m., officers assisted with a custody dispute on Hollow Road.
Dec. 26 at 3:41 p.m., a car on the side of Place Road West turned out not to be suspicious, just broken down.
Dec. 27 at 1:46 p.m., police worked on an active fraud investigation.
Dec. 27 at 1:54 and at 1:56 p.m., two different people turned in a lost wallet then a lost credit card to the police station where they were both reunited with their owners.
Dec. 27 at 8:23 p.m., no one was injured when a car slid off North Road.
Dec. 27 at 6 p.m., an officer found some debris in the middle of Route 116 and cleaned it up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.