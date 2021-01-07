Total Incidents: 25
Dec. 18 at 8:47 a.m., police investigated a suspicious event at Ballards Corner Road but didn’t finish their paperwork in time.
Dec. 18 at 9:31 a.m., police responded to a suicide attempt at Sunset Lane West.
Dec. 18 at 5:16 p.m., someone called in an erratic operation of a motor vehicle at Vt. Route 116 and Place Road West. When officers checked the area they did not locate the vehicle.
Dec. 18 at 7:24 p.m., a single vehicle skidded off the road at Silver Street and Lewis Creek Road and crashed. When officers responded, they determined the operator, Tristan Coe, 24, of Waltham, was intoxicated and charged him with driving under the influence.
Dec. 20 at 11:47 a.m., somebody reported that they lost their credit card at the grocery store. They told police when unknown charges started popping up at different locations. The resident canceled the card and police are following up..
Dec. 20 at 1:25 p.m., someone called the police hotline to complain that a neighboring residence at Pine Shore Drive was not following COVID-19 mandates. They complained that their neighbor had too many cars in their driveway. An officer called the neighbor but they have not made contact yet.
Dec. 20 at 2:03 p.m., a resident dropped some packages off at the police station for temporary holding then returned to pick them up.
Dec. 20 at 5:00 p.m., a vehicle slid off the road at Lincoln Hill Road. A tow truck came and picked them up. Police advised that the conditions were icy.
Dec. 20 at 6:09 p.m., police located some misplaced keys at Middlebury National Bank and returned them to their owner.
Dec. 20 at 6:24 p.m., a vehicle slid off the road at Richmond Road, causing crash damage.
Dec. 20 at 6:44 p.m., another vehicle slid on the icy road at Silver Street and Coyote Ridge Road and got stuck in the middle of the road. Police conducted traffic control while the tow truck came to the rescue.
Dec. 21 at 7:07 a.m., a vehicle slid off the roadway at Richmond Road and Jourdan Street, causing crash damage. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 21 at 8:13 a.m., police directed patrol at Turkey Lane.
Dec. 21 at 8:27 a.m., a vehicle theft at Wile Street is still under investigation. Someone called to report their rental vehicle stolen, but when police called to check with the rental location, they assured that the car had been returned.
Dec. 21 at 11:43 a.m., police helped someone at High Rock Road unlock their car where they had left their keys.
Dec. 21 at 12:00 p.m., police notified a resident at Meadow Wood Lane on behalf of Essex Police who found the resident’s license and bank card.
Dec. 21 at 12:15 p.m., police directed patrol at Leavensworth Road.
Dec. 21 at 3:28 p.m., police conducted a VIN inspection at Route 116.
Dec. 21 at 3:37 p.m., someone called police to express concern about one of their elderly neighbors who they hadn’t seen in a while. Police checked on the resident at Drinkwater Road and found she was doing just fine.
Dec. 21 at 8:48 p.m., a juvenile told police she was worried for her friend, who had sent her concerning comments via text message. Police checked on the second juvenile and parents to make sure everything was okay; the parents said they had it under control.
Dec. 22 at 7:11 a.m., police directed patrol at Route 116 and Bissonette Lane.
Dec. 23 at 8:34 p.m., police assisted Shelburne Police to locate a deer that had been hit by a car and hobbled off. Police found the deer alive but critically injured, so instead of a Christmas miracle, Bambi became Christmas dinner.
Dec. 23 at 8:46 p.m., the owner of the Cedar Knoll Country Club at first didn’t mind kids sledding on his golf course. But when he found out the kids had also been driving on portions of the golf course, he asked police to assist asking them to leave.
Dec. 24 at 9:03 a.m., police directed patrol at Leavensworth Road.
Dec. 24 at 1:31 p.m., a false alarm went off at Champlain Valley Union High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.