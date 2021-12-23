Dec. 13 at 12:32 p.m., a resident reported a minor fender bender on Route 116.
Dec. 13 at 1:24 p.m., police continued work on an active fraud investigation on Koza’s Run.
Dec. 13 at 6:32 p.m., Hinesburg officers assisted another agency on Place Road West. No more information was available.
Dec. 14 at 2:43 a.m., a minor fender bender occurred on Pond Road with everyone walking away unharmed.
Dec. 14 at 2:47 a.m., police continued work on an active investigation into a juvenile problem on Route 116.
Dec. 14 at 5:24 a.m., police continued work on an active dog bite investigation on Blackberry Hill Road.
Dec. 15 at 8:11 a.m., officers assisted Shelburne Police to direct traffic around a crash on Dorset Street.
Dec. 15 at 9 a.m., a car swerved to miss Bambi while driving on North Road, causing some dings to the car but no injuries to driver or deer.
Dec. 15 at 9:48 a.m., police checked a VIN number on Route 116.
Dec. 15 at 1:22 p.m., a car stolen in South Burlington was found on Route 116 in Hinesburg, so officers passed the information along to the neighboring agency.
Dec. 15 at 4:16 p.m., a false alarm was tripped on Kaley’s Way.
Dec. 15 at 6 p.m., someone locked their keys in their car on Hayden Hill Road West, so an officer helped them unlock the car.
Dec. 15 at 9 p.m., officers assisted state police by responding to an alarm on Barber Road in St. George, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
Dec. 16 at 10:04 p.m., a resident complained their neighbors were causing a loud hullabaloo.
Dec. 17 at 2:55 p.m., a false alarm was tripped on Ballards Corner Road.
Dec. 19 at 3:23 p.m., someone called to report for insurance purposes that their car had been damaged some time ago on Route 116.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
