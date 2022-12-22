Total incidents: 27
Dec. 13 at 6:25 p.m., an officer responded to Ledgewood Drive for a single-car crash.
Dec. 14 at 8:53 a.m., a welfare check was conducted on Hillview Terrace.
Dec. 14 at 10:20 a.m., a 911 hang up on Richmond Road was investigated.
Dec. 15 at 6:45 a.m., an officer responded to Richmond Road for a single-car accident.
Dec. 15 at 8:20 a.m., a citizen was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
Dec. 15 at 3:35 p.m., an officer responded to CVU Road for a three-car crash.
Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m., an officer investigated a deer hit by motor vehicle on Charlotte Road.
Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m., an officer attempted to serve court paperwork to a resident on Hollow Road.
Dec. 16 at 7a.m., an officer investigated a single car crash on Charlotte Road.
Dec. 16 at 9:50 a.m., fraud is being investigated.
Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., police received a 911 hang up from Jourdan Street.
Dec. 16 at 2:35 p.m., officers responded to Hayden Hill West for a two-car crash.
Dec. 16 at 7:05 p.m., officers attempted to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident in Williston, reported to be in the area.
Dec. 16 at 9:15 p.m., an officer assisted Shelburne police with a single-car crash on Shelburne Falls Road.
Dec. 19 at 8:15 a.m., officers attempted to locate an individual for New York State troopers, who was reported to be in the area.
Dec. 19 at 11:03 a.m., found property was turned into police..
