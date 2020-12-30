Total incidents: 16
Dec. 11 at 8:31 a.m., a car hit a deer while driving on Silver Street; the driver was not injured but the deer died.
Dec. 11 at 10:52 p.m., police responded to a report of a family disturbance on O’Neil Road. It is still under active investigation with possible charges pending.
Dec. 12 at 5:55 p.m., a caller was worried her neighbors were fighting after she heard loud doors slamming in their house. Police responded but found the neighbors were not fighting — they’re just loud people.
Dec. 14 at 9:45 a.m., a caller complained about abandoned flower pots and planting trees in the road on Route 116 and Gilman Road. Police removed the debris, which likely blew out the back of a truck.
Dec. 15 at 7:16 a.m., police patrolled at Vt. Route 116 and Bissonette Lane.
Dec. 15 at 12:40 p.m., police responded to a complaint that Jiffy Mart on Ballards Corner Road was violating compliance with state COVID-19 orders. Police stopped by to remind staff to be careful of health and safety in following mandates.
Dec. 15 at 5:21 p.m., a resident reported they’d driven their car down Route 116 before remembering they’d placed their wallet on top of their vehicle. Later that day, someone called police to report they’d found an abandoned wallet on Route 116; the very same one. Wallet and owner were reunited.
Dec. 15 at 3:30 p.m., police patrolled at Shelburne Falls Road.
Dec. 15 at 10:11 p.m., following a windy storm, the door to a multi-unit post office mailbox at Jourdan Street and Richmond Road blew open, as it was not properly closed, spewing letters and packages blowing around. Police notified as many homeowners as possible to retrieve their mail.
Dec. 16 at 8:28 a.m., a cow escaped from its home into the neighbor’s yard on Isham Road. Police contacted the owner who hopped over to retrieve his elusive bovine. According to police, the rate of escape for this cow in particular has risen recently.
Dec. 16 at 1:11 p.m., a resident told police they believed their vehicle had been damaged in a shooting incident, allegedly with a BB-gun. Officers recorded damage done to the car — numerous little dents — but the driver had no further information.
Dec. 16 at 1:38 p.m., a resident of Birchwood Drive opened an email from a stranger who claimed that if they handed over their personal information, they could win $12,000. After the person gave away their personal information, they thought perhaps the email was fraudulent. The resident reported the incident to police.
Dec. 16 at 7:24 p.m., police notified a resident that a family member in Shelburne had died.
Dec. 17 at 7:41 a.m., police directed patrol at Vt. Route 116.
Dec. 17 at 8:09 a.m., police responded to a disagreement within a family at North Road. Officers provided information on how to procure a restraining order and the necessary paperwork to the homeowner. Following the call, however, police did not serve a restraining order, meaning the homeowner likely did not follow through.
Dec. 17 at 6:55 p.m., police patrolled at Turkey Lane.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
