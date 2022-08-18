Aug. 9 at 7:55 p.m., police helped a driver move their broken-down car out of Richmond Road until the tow truck arrived.
Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m., a false alarm went off at Champlain Valley Union High School.
Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m., a flatbed trailer was reportedly stolen from a residence on Route 116. This was the second flatbed stolen from Hinesburg in a month or so, although the first one was recently located after Middlebury Police arrested someone for driving the stolen truck and the trailer.
Aug. 12 at 12:50 p.m., a single car crashed into a telephone pole on Texas Hill Road, likely due to speeding on the dirt road. The driver was not injured.
Aug. 12 at 1:15 p.m., a citizen dispute on North Road turned out to be nothing serious. An officer took a statement.
Aug. 12 at 1:58 p.m., a car cruising on Route 116 seemed to not notice two stopped cars waiting to take a left turn and crashed into them, creating a sort of domino effect. No one was injured but one of the cars had to be towed.
Aug. 14 at 9:45 a.m., some vandalism to flower beds was reported from a residence at Hillview Terrace.
Aug. 14 at 10:09 a.m., someone called about a reportedly suspicious vehicle parked at the cemetery on Mechanicsville Road, but the car was gone by the time police arrived.
Aug. 14 at 2 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Route 116, subsequently citing the driver, Cassandra Clark, 38, of Starksboro, for speeding and for operating after criminal license suspension.
