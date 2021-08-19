Aug. 8 at 2:05 p.m., a vehicle driving on Richmond Road skidded off but did not cause damage or injury.
Aug. 8 at 9:05 p.m., officers assisted a parent with an upset child on Green Street.
Aug. 9 at 3 a.m., police arrested Michael LaFountain Jr., 43, of Weybridge, on two arrest warrants after he was found entering a house on Silver Street without permission.
Aug. 9 at 11:28 a.m., someone asked police to check on the welfare of a family member on Route 116 who turned out to be fine.
Aug. 9 at 12:46 p.m., a false alarm at a residence on Aube Ridge Road was tripped.
Aug. 9 at 2:10 p.m., an investigation into a fraudulent check is still active.
Aug. 9 at 4:40 p.m., a driver passing construction on Route 116 called police complaining of traffic cones in the road, but construction workers were in the middle of moving them.
Aug. 9 at 7:08 p.m., a loose dog chased after some chickens on Buck Hill Road East, killing one. An officer is following up with the dog owner.
Aug. 9 at 8:23 p.m., officers checked the area around Wile Street following a noise complaint, determining that it was probably fireworks.
Aug. 10 at 4:50 p.m., someone reported a car driving all over the road near Ballards Corner Road, leading police to pull over and arrest the operator David Owen, 37, of Hinesburg, for driving under the influence.
Aug. 10 at 10:26 p.m., police assisted Hinesburg EMS with a medical call.
Aug. 10 at 11:36 p.m., an officer followed up with a neighbor dispute at Farmall Drive.
Aug. 12 at 6:26 a.m., officers assisted an individual while they attempted to retrieve their belongings from a former residence on Pond Brook Road.
Aug. 12 at 1:31 p.m., officers checked a VIN on Route 116.
Aug. 12 at 1:42 p.m., an anonymous tip was left at the station with a photo of a man, allegedly from Chittenden County and involved in the riots at the nation’s capital last January. However, police said the tip did not have enough information for officers to do anything further.
Aug. 12 at 2:53 p.m., a cell phone was stolen from a car parked on Commerce Street.
Aug. 12 at 7:26 p.m., someone called to report a car speeding excessively on Charlotte Road, but when officers checked the area, they did not locate the car.
Aug. 12 at 7:44 p.m., officers assisted Hinesburg EMS with a medical call on Shelburne Falls Road.
Aug. 12 at 8:39 p.m., an officer checked a VIN on Route 116.
Aug. 13 at 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of a distressed woman on Richmond Road. They met and waited with her until the community outreach team arrived to assist.
Aug. 13 at 5:48 p.m., officers stood by at Hinesburg Family Health on Haystack Road out of some of the staff’s safety concerns, but nothing came of it.
Aug. 13 at 10:11 p.m., someone called concerned about a man slumped over in a car near North and Richmond roads, but when officers responded, the car was gone.
Aug. 14 at 11:39 a.m., a minor vehicle accident occurred near Richmond and Mechanicsville roads, with no damage or injuries.
Aug. 14 at 6:32 p.m., an officer checked on a dog in a car on Route 116, but it turned out to be fine.
