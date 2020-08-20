Aug. 7 at 1 p.m., a Champlain Housing Authority employee asked police to supervise as he attempted to talk to someone living in the Green Street Housing who was yelling and acting aggressive. After police arrived, the resident closed the door and wouldn’t respond.
Aug. 8 at 10:40 a.m., Hinesburg Police assisted Hinesburg Rescue with a medical call on Route 116 in the village.
Aug. 8 at 12:45 p.m., a delivery truck backed into a tree on Birchwood Drive. Damage was minimal.
Aug. 8 at 2 p.m., an officer helped a motorist change a flat tire on Route 116 near the police station.
Aug. 9 at 8:42 a.m., a caller reported a male appeared to be either unresponsive or sleeping near the Hinesburg-Starksboro town line on Hollow Road. When police arrived, he was gone.
Aug. 9 at 8:49 a.m., an officer removed the carcass of a deceased porcupine that was causing a prickly traffic situation from Route 116 near North Road.
Aug. 9 at 10:19 a.m., police went to investigate a report of illegal burning on Hillview Terrace but didn’t find smoke nor fire.
Aug. 9 at 1:55 p.m., a noise disturbance was reported on Tyler Bridge Road where a resident was yelling at the neighbors who were target shooting. Police explained again that the target shooting is legal.
Aug. 9 at 6:18 p.m., a resident on Lyman Meadow reported their adult child was using their car without permission. When police called their offspring, they returned the car.
Aug. 10 at 3:10 p.m., police stopped a vehicle with an expired tag. When they found no valid inspection sticker and other problems, the vehicle was towed.
Aug. 11 at 11:43 a.m., police assisted the Hinesburg Fire Department in responding to a fire alarm at a home on Baldwin Road. It was a false alarm.
Aug. 12 at 7:19 a.m., police directed traffic in the area of Route 116 and CVU Road where a vehicle had broken down, until it was towed.
Aug. 12 at 8:45 a.m., an employee of Kinney Drugs brought a bank card left at the store, and whose owner couldn’t be found, to the police department.
Aug. 12 at 11:39 a.m., police are trying to find out who is responsible for vehicles parked at apartments on Kaileys Way. It appears some drivers may be using the area as a park and ride.
Aug. 12 at 3:11 p.m., an officer cleaned up plumbing equipment that had fallen off a truck and was clogging up traffic at Route 116 and Mechanicsville Road.
Aug. 13 at 3:39 a.m., police traveling to a home burglar alarm turned around when a resident called to let them know it was a false alarm.
Aug. 13 at 8:37 a.m., a caller reported a catalytic converter had been stolen from their vehicle the night before from where it was parked on Route 116.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
