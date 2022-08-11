Aug. 3 at 1 p.m., hearing gunshots, a caller on Pond Brook Road wanted police to confirm that nearby gunslingers were using proper safety measures, but the noise had stopped by the time police arrived and could not be located.
Aug. 4 at 11 a.m., a resident of Bisonette Lane reported some of their equipment, including a water heater, had been stolen.
Aug. 4 at 11:30 a.m., some medication was stolen from a car parked at a residence of Route 116.
Aug. 4 at 11:55 p.m., a residential alarm was accidentally tripped on Lewis Creek Road.
Aug. 5 at 5 p.m., some political signs were stolen off someone’s lawn on Route 116, a caller reported.
Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., a road rage incident on Richmond Road that police believe either started with an instance of brake checking or a loud muffler, ended with one party pepper spraying the other, the two cars crashing and one of the parties fleeing the scene without stopping. Police are still investigating.
Aug. 6 at 1 a.m., police suspect a youth driver knocked over some mailboxes on Jourdan Street and fled. Vermont State Police responded to the incident.
Aug. 6 at 12:35 p.m., an alarm at a business on Commerce Street accidentally went off.
Aug. 6 at 11:20 p.m., a kiddo at a residence on Hollow Road got ahold of a phone and accidentally dialed 911.
Aug. 8 at 12 p.m., someone stole a gallon of gas out of a residence’s garage on Route 116. Shortfly after, a report of another theft came in from a business that found one of its vehicles had a catalytic converter cut out overnight. That adds to the slew of other cats stolen over the last few weeks, which police are still investigating.
Aug. 8 at 4:50 p.m., police responded to a verbal family fight at a residence at Hillview Terrace. The parties agreed to separate for the evening and no charges were made.
