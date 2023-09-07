Total Incidents: 53
Traffic Stops: 16
Aug. 29 at 10:06 p.m., an officer recovered a stolen vehicle from South Burlington on Richmond Road.
Aug. 30 at 5:28 p.m., officers responded to St. George to assist first responders and Vermont State Police with a suicide.
Aug. 31 at 8:00 a.m., officers helped remove a traffic hazard from Route 116.
Aug. 31 at 8:57 a.m., officers responded to Hillview Terrace for a report of suspicious activity.
Aug. 31 at 8:00 p.m., found property was later turned into the police department.
Sept. 1 at 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a medical emergency on Gilman Road. A death investigation is ongoing.
Sept. 2 at 9:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Texas Hill Road.
Sept. 2 at 2:50 p.m., an alarm activated at Champlain Valley Union.
Sept. 3 at 11:15 a.m., a bicyclist crashed on Route 116. An officer assisted Hinesburg Fire Department on the call.
Sept. 4 at 9:32 a.m., livestock were loose on Texas Hill Road.
Sept. 4 at 12:30 p.m., a dog was brought to the station and later reunited with its owner.
