Incidents:
Aug. 29 at 1:11 a.m., a driver fell asleep at the wheel and went off the pavement on Lincoln Hill Road; when police responded, the driver was not injured.
Aug. 29 at 6:56 a.m., a false alarm at Kinney Drugs on Route 116 was tripped.
Aug. 29 at 8:06 a.m., a single car crashed on Tyler Bridge Road.
Aug. 29 at 12:50 p.m., officers investigated threatening phone calls at Place Road West.
Aug. 29 at 3:34 p.m., officers assisted a citizen at Hillview Terrace.
Aug. 30 10:29 a.m., a minor car crash occurred in the CVU parking lot, not causing any injuries.
Aug. 30 at 11:35 a.m., police passed on a death notification to a resident of Green Street, on behalf of an out-of-state agency.
Aug. 30 at 6:58 p.m., an extremely intoxicated man at the Mobil Station on Commerce Street could not recall where he lived or who police could call to help him, so officers transported him to detox.
Aug. 30 at 9:29 p.m., someone reported a suspicious person hanging around Kelley’s Field Road, but it was just someone waiting for a ride, police reported.
Aug. 31 at 8 a.m., a dog escaped from Commerce Street but the owner caught it before officers got involved.
Aug. 31 at 9:21 a.m., someone called to report some anti-mask protestors standing outside CVU in the mornings. Police reported that the school is aware and dealing with it.
Aug. 31 at 11:22 a.m., a string of horses busted their fences and decided to mingle in the middle of Silver Street. Their owner corralled them before police got involved.
Aug. 31 at 3:43 p.m., two cars crashed on Pond Road, not resulting in any injuries.
Aug. 31 at 4:07 p.m., someone called to report they’d accidentally left a backpack in the CVU parking lot but when they returned, it was gone.
Aug. 31 at 5:20 p.m., officers issued a ticket to a driver on Route 116 for operating with a suspended license.
Sept. 1 at 12:17 a.m., a car went off the road on Route 116, causing possible injuries to the driver. They were transported to the hospital.
Sept. 1 at 4:37 a.m., a false alarm at Champlain Valley School was tripped.
Sept. 1 at 9:20 a.m., guess who escaped to horse around Silver Street again? The same string of horses.
Sept. 1 at 2:19 p.m., someone on Route 116 accidentally called 911 and hung-up.
Sept. 1 at 5 p.m., officers assisted a vehicle recovery company trying to find a car on Hollow Road.
Sept. 1 at 11:18 p.m., officers assisted EMS during an overdose.
Sept. 2 at 8:49 a.m., car versus tree on Pond Brook Road. No known injuries, police reported.
Sept. 2 at 9:51 a.m., officers helped remove a broken-down car out of the roadway on Route 116.
Sept. 2 at 11:17 a.m., officers conducted a welfare check for someone on North Road, but they weren’t home.
Sept. 3 at 3:44 p.m., someone reported needles scattered around Tyler Bridge Road; officers responded to collect and dispose of them.
Sept. 4 at 9:54 p.m., a homeowner on Route 116 reported they saw on their security cameras some kids on their porch and hanging around the house. Officers checked the house and found it all secure.
