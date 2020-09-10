Incidents: 18
Aug. 28 at 8:50 p.m., Moo: Officers herded cows near Shelburne Falls and Boutin Roads until owners showed up.
Aug. 30 at 12:41 p.m., a couple broke up at a home on Route 116. The female was walking out of town. Police talked to her and she was OK.
Aug. 30 at 8:22 p.m., people living on Route 116 chased off someone trying to break into their barn. Police could not find the culprits.
Aug. 31 at 3:49 a.m., police went to Jiffy Mart which had been broken into for the third time in a “smash and grab,” where someone smashes the glass door and grabs as many cartons of cigarettes as they can and flees. Investigation continues.
Aug. 31 at 9:01 a.m., police went to an apartment on Green Street where a caller had reported someone had threatened to harm themselves. The occupant denied having said any such thing.
Aug. 31 at 11:35 a.m., residents of Major Street complained people are driving too fast in their neighborhood and requested more patrols.
Aug. 31 at 12:41 p.m., police went to North Road to check into a report of yelling and possible fighting but didn’t find anything.
Aug. 31 at 8:16 p.m., a driver reported they had hit a deer on Baldwin and Drinkwater Roads that had run off. A report was made for insurance purposes. (In case the deer sues? That could be some big bucks, we’re talking a lot of doe.)
Sept. 1 at 1:31 p.m., a search for the source of reported of gunshots on Piette Meadow Road didn’t find anything.
Sept. 1 at 3:11 p.m., neighbors called police to a verbal argument on Hollow Road.
Sept 1 at 7:33 p.m., a child custody exchange at Champlain Valley Union High School didn’t happen when one of the parents did not show up. The other parent called police so there would be an official report of the incident.
Sept. 2 at 10:24 a.m., a person, who was reported for driving while intoxicated near Silver Street and Route 116, in fact wasn’t.
Sept. 2 at 11:17 a.m., a parent reported their child was missing because they hadn’t come home, but they weren’t missing — rather, they turned 18 that day and were exercising one of their prerogatives as an adult.
Sept. 2 at 2:23 p.m., a mailbox was reported as smashed on Pond Brook Road. It is unclear if it is vandalism or was hit by a vehicle.
Sept. 3 at 3:16 p.m., an adolescent was reported for driving a dirt bike on Lincoln Hill Road without a helmet. An officer had him walk the bike back home and put it away until he had the proper equipment.
Sept. 3 at 5:52 p.m., police checked on an elderly person on Mead Farm Road that Meals On Wheels was concerned about. They were transported to the hospital.
Sept. 3 at 6:35 p.m., police assisted a man on Green Street who was intoxicated.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
