Incidents:
Aug. 22 at 6:54 p.m., officers assisted an individual having a mental health crisis on Kelley’s Field Road.
Aug. 23 at 11:59 a.m., officers attempted to assist with a civil dispute over property on Pond Brook Road.
Aug. 23 at 2:30 p.m., officers assisted with another dispute over personal property on Birchwood Drive.
Aug. 23 at 9:06 p.m., someone reported a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Kaley’s Way, but it was gone by the time officers arrived.
Aug. 23 at 9:32 p.m., a car was left near the athletic field on Haystack Road. Police contacted the owner who said it had broken down and they were going to remove it the next day.
Aug. 24 at 8:03 a.m., police checked on the welfare of a juvenile on Major Street.
Aug. 24 at 9:34 a.m., police assisted individuals on Jourdan Street in another dispute over property.
Aug. 24 at 5:50 p.m., a car broke down in the middle of Route 116. Officers checked on the operator and helped to move the car out of the way, before the driver made tow arrangements.
Aug. 24 at 6:41 p.m., officers assisted residents of Gilman Road with an online scam.
Aug. 25 at 8:07 a.m., officers assisted Shelburne Police following up on an abandoned vehicle found in Shelburne that was thought to be owned by someone in Hinesburg. Turned out, it was not.
Aug. 25 at 10:58 a.m., officers noticed a cow on Pond Brook Road who looked a little green about the gills. They contacted the owner who checked it out and said they were all good.
Aug. 25 at 2:45 p.m., officers assisted with a medical call on Hayden Hill Road West.
Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m., officers assisted with a civil dispute over property on Pond Brook Road.
Aug. 26 at 6:06 p.m., a car was reportedly damaged in the CVU parking lot.
Aug. 26 at 8:36 p.m., someone reported gun shots heard near the Turkey Lane area, but officers did not find anything when they checked the area.
Aug. 26 at 10:08 p.m., officers checked on some dogs in a car parked on Route 116, and did not find them in distress.
Aug. 27 at 7:30 a.m., officers assisted with a motor vehicle complaint on Place Road West.
Aug. 27 at 6:10 p.m., someone reported a suspicious man walking in the middle of Route 116, but officers did not locate anyone when they checked the area.
Aug. 27 at 8 p.m., officers responded to Silver Street for a reported family fight but upon arrival determined the fight had occurred in South Burlington. They checked on the parties and notified South Burlington Police.
Aug. 27 at 9:35 p.m., officers attempted to mediate a dispute between neighbors on Farmall Drive.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
