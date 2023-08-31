Total Incidents: 55
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 28
Aug. 22 at 1:24 p.m., an officer assisted a resident in recovering a lost cell phone on Route 116.
Aug. 22 at 1:35 p.m., officers recovered a stolen vehicle out of Colchester on Route 116.
Aug. 23 at 8:30 a.m., police tried to stop a car for speeding on Shelburne Falls Road. The driver, a juvenile from Charlotte, was later charged with eluding police and gross negligent operation.
Aug. 23 at 11:51 a.m., officers investigated reports of suspicious activity in the area of Birchwood Drive.
Aug. 24 at 11:30 a.m., officers assisted a houseless family with securing resources.
Aug. 26 at 1:30 p.m., an individual was trespassed from a business on Route 116.
Aug. 27 at 7:30 a.m., an officer recovered a stolen car out of South Burlington on Hollow Road.
Aug. 27 at 11:00 a.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute on Mountain Spring Court. Michael Lavalette, 36 of Hinesburg, was arrested for domestic assault, interference with emergency services and a warrant for failure to appear in court. At the same time, Angel Robidoux, 24 of Hinesburg, was arrested for domestic assault.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Chittenden County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
