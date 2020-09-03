Incidents: 18
Aug. 20 at 7:58 a.m., employees at Community Bank at Ballards Corner set off an alarm.
Aug. 22 at 12:23 p.m., Hinesburg Police paraded past a child’s birthday party on Route 116.
Aug. 22 at 4:04 p.m., a 2019 Subaru and a 2015 Ford Fusion had an accident at the intersection of Commerce Street and Mechanicsville Road.
Aug. 23 at 7:40 a.m., a “suspicious person” behind Kinney Drugs turned out to be a medical delivery man.
Aug. 23 at 12:48 p.m., the fox returns: A slow-moving critter near construction at the intersection of Shelburne Falls Road and CVU Road turned out to be moving fast enough — when police arrived it was gone.
Aug. 23 at 9:39 p.m., a report of eggs being thrown from one vehicle at other vehicles resulted in the apprehension of three teenage males who are suspected to be the egg-throwers in Shelburne, St. George and South Burlington. Their case was referred to the Community Justice Center in Williston.
Aug. 24 at 11:59 a.m., a person who lives on Hayden Hill Road reported they were the victim of someone selling purebred dogs online that don’t exist.
Aug. 24 at 4:48 p.m., a complaint was made that the arrangement of barriers and cones at the construction at Route 116 and Shelburne Falls Road was dangerous, but they had just been moved so that trucks at the worksite could do their work. Before they stopped for the day, workers moved the barriers and cones back.
Aug. 26 at 5:19 p.m., a customer’s vehicle was keyed while they were shopping at Lantman’s Market.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
