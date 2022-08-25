Aug. 16 at 3 p.m., police checked in on a couple having a verbal fight over some possessions following a break-up at Hillview Terrace, but it was not violent in nature.
Aug. 18 at 3:30 p.m., a resident on Clover Lane called concerned that their neighbors’ garage door was open when they were out of town. Police checked it out and found nothing out of place.
Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m., someone came to the police station to report a possible stalking issue. The case is still under investigation.
Aug. 19 at 2:40 p.m., police responded to North Road for a verbal citizen dispute. The parties agreed to separate for the evening to cool down.
Aug. 21 at 2:20 p.m., a residential alarm went off on Pine Shore Drive, but it was an accident.
Aug. 22 at 9 a.m., someone on North Road called to complain of an argument they’d had the day before, but it was not criminal in nature.
Aug. 22 at 9:42 a.m., a 70-year-old resident on Texas Hill Road died after falling down some stairs, dyiing before first responders arrived, police said. They did not immediately have the person’s name.
Aug. 22 at 4:15 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Leavensworth Road and a possible stalking issue.
