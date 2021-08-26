Aug. 15 at 4:36 a.m., officers were called to assist Williston and State police at a single car crash near Route 116 and Tyler Bridge Road, where the driver had abandoned the car at the scene. The case is still under investigation.
Aug. 15 at 5:53 a.m., a car was reported stolen from Tyler Bridge Road. Coincidence? The case is still under investigation.
Aug. 15 at 8:25 a.m., someone called worried that someone had fallen and hurt themself on CVU Road, but they were all set.
Aug. 15 at 6:59 p.m., officers responded to a citizen dispute over a barking dog on Lincoln Hill Road but directed the citizens to the Huntington town offices when it was determined the issue was not in Hinesburg.
Aug. 15 at 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a verbal family fight at Hillview Terrace and attempted to calm the situation.
Aug. 16 at 8:20 p.m., someone reported an erratic driver at Route 116, but officers couldn’t find anyone when they checked the area.
Aug. 17 at 8:15 a.m., officers assisted with property/custody issues at Pond Road.
Aug. 17 at 5:36 p.m., a single car crashed near Charlotte and Baldwin roads, causing damage but no injuries.
Aug. 17 at 10:03 p.m., someone called complaining about a noisy, bright party they suspected on Lagoon Road. The bright lights and noise were not from a raucous jamboree however, but from the town sewage treatment plant — chugging and cleaning away to its heart’s content.
Aug. 18 at 11:24 a.m., officers assisted with a property/custody dispute on Pond Brook Road.
Aug. 18 at 6:06 p.m., someone reported a suspicious car near Drinkwater Road, but officers did not find it.
Aug. 18 at 6:38 p.m. a broken-down car on Route 116 was removed from the roadway.
Aug. 18 at 7:40 p.m., a juvenile was reportedly bitten by a dog on North Road. The case is still under investigation.
Aug. 19 at 2:26 p.m., officers responded to Charlotte Road for a car parked in a private driveway, but it was gone upon arrival.
Aug. 19 at 10:20 p.m., someone reportedly took out a mailbox on Richmond Road.
Aug. 20 at 9:57 a.m., a car was reported damaged while parked on Route 116.
Aug. 21 at 7:51 p.m., someone brought a lost wallet to the police station; it was later returned to its owner.
Aug. 21 at 7:55 p.m., police responded to reported gunfire on Place Road West. When they checked the area, they determined the people shooting were doing so safely.
Aug. 21 at 8 p.m., police unlocked a car for a driver who’d left their keys inside.
Aug. 21 at 8:41 p.m., officers assisted state police checking on a juvenile in distress in Charlotte.
