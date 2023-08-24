Total Incidents: 57
Traffic Stops: 26
Arrests: 1
Aug. 15 at 7:30 a.m., officers investigated suspicious activity on Hollow Road.
Aug. 16 at 7:22 a.m., an animal complaint on Route 116 was investigated.
12:30 p.m. Officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash involving a deer on North Road.
Aug. 17 at 8:54 a.m., found property was turned in and later returned to the owner.
Aug. 17 at 8:56 a.m., an officer responded to Cedar Knoll Country Club for someone who was verbally threatening staff and customers for not giving him gasoline.
Aug 17 at 1:30 p.m., a loose dog was turned over to police. The owner was later located.
Aug. 17 at 9:28 p.m., officers investigated suspicious activity on Leavensworth Road.
Aug. 18 at 10:06 a.m., a welfare check was conducted on Mountain Spring Court.
Aug. 18 at 5:53 p.m., officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Commerce Street.
Aug. 19 at 12:15 p.m., officers investigated suspicious activity on Route 116.
Aug. 20 at 9:06 a.m., police stopped a car for speeding on Silver Street. The operator, Alicha Lussier, 38 of Bristol, was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear in court.
Aug. 21 at 1:56 p.m., police investigated property damage at a business on Ballard’s Corner Road.
Aug. 21 at 3:35 p.m., an officer responded to Charlotte Road for a disabled vehicle.
