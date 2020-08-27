Incidents: 44
Aug. 14 at 10:27 a.m., custodians at Champlain Valley Union High School accidentally set off a burglar alarm.
Aug. 15 at 8:20 a.m., someone brought a found Dobermann pinscher to the police department. The owner was located and retrieved the pooch.
Aug. 15 at 2:24 p.m., police went to a home on Sunset Lane were parents were arguing about whether their child would be allowed to visit a friend’s house. The parents agreed to stop.
Aug. 16 at 2 p.m., police went to a home on Farmall Drive to see about a barking dog. This has been an ongoing problem in the neighborhood.
Aug. 16 at 7:46 p.m., a couple of intoxicated males were asked to leave the Cedar Knoll Golf Club. They were mad at the staff because they had been told they were not allowed to drink on the course. Police gave them a ride home.
Aug. 16 at 9:49 p.m., police went to the area of Route 116 and CVU Road where it had been reported that someone was driving a pickup truck with people in the back. They did not find the truck.
Aug. 17 at 7:12 a.m., an officer went to the village area of Hinesburg to see about a raccoon a caller had reported as sick. The officer said the raccoon looked fine. He went back later and the raccoon was gone.
Aug. 17 at 10:17 p.m., an officer tried to jump start a broken-down vehicle on Route 116 near Buck Hill Road. The vehicle traveled about 100 yards and stalled again. A tow truck was summoned.
Aug. 18 at 1:47 p.m., police went to an apartment on Green Street looking for a tenant who had been involved in a minor vehicle accident in Connecticut. They were not home.
Aug. 18 at 1:48 p.m. a sick fox was reported on Place Road, but an officer could not find it.
Aug. 18 at 4:45 p.m., the investigation into the thefts of catalytic converters continues as another vehicle owner reported a catalytic converter had been stolen from their vehicle while it was parked in the village.
Aug. 18 at 6:18 at p.m., a fox sighting was reported again on Place Road. When the fox was found it looked very sick and it was in an area where it wasn’t safe to shoot it.
Aug. 18 at 9:42 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of Silver Street and Heron Pond Road. The driver, John Burke, 54, of East Wallingford, was charged for driving with a suspended driver’s license.
Aug. 19 at 8:11 p.m., an officer went to Wheatley Road where kids were yelling. One of them was upset because they were going home from vacation and it was too late to go kayaking one last time.
Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m., police helped a goat on Route 116 whose head was stuck in a wire fence get free.
Aug. 20 at 10:32 a.m., an officer went to a home on Birchwood Drive to see about a... you guessed it... Fox. A caller had reported it, but when he arrived the fox ran away.
Aug. 20 at 11:09 a.m., an officer went to a home on Buck Hill Road where a suspicious male had been reported, but there was no one there. Police suspect it might have been a census taker.
Aug. 20 at 7:09 p.m., a 2008 Subaru ran off the road on Shelburne Falls Road at O’Neil Road and rolled over. The car had to be towed away.
Aug. 20 at 9 p.m., Forest White, 42, of Williston, was charged with driving under the influence after he drove his car off the road in the vicinity of North and Texas Hill roads.
Aug. 20 at 11:55 p.m., officers asked people at a home on Route 116 who had a bonfire and were playing music to be quieter.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
