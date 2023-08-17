Total incidents: 96
Traffic stops: 28
Arrests: 1
Aug. 1 at 11:50 a.m., officers attempted to serve court paperwork on Hollow Road.
Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m., a resident on Commerce Street was helped with their disabled vehicle.
Aug. 2 at 8:25 p.m., an officer investigated what turned out to be a fraudulent report of assault.
Aug. 2 at 8:53 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Shelburne Falls Road.
Aug. 3 at 6:25 a.m., a 911 hang-up was made from Hayden Hill West.
Aug. 3 at 10:25 a.m., police conduced a welfare check on Richmond Road.
Aug. 3 at 2:20 p.m., officers investigated suspicious activity on Richmond Road.
Aug. 3 at 5:45 p.m., a domestic dispute on Mountain Spring Court was investigated.
Aug. 5 at 9:45 a.m., officers responded to Green Street for the report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance.
Aug. 5 at 11:58 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kailey’s Way.
Aug. 5 at 12:01 p.m., a possible home improvement fraud on Pond Road was investigated.
Aug. 7 at 2:35 p.m., an officer investigated the report of damage to a motor vehicle on Route 116.
Aug. 8 at 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Pond Road.
Aug. 8 at 12:56 p.m., court orders were served to a resident on Burritt Road.
Aug. 9 at 9:05 a.m., police investigated suspicious activity on Richmond Road.
Aug. 10 at 8:00 a.m., a fraud report was investigated.
Aug. 11 at 9:50 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on North Road.
Aug. 11 at 9:20 p.m., officers responded to Shelburne Falls Road for a report of livestock in the roadway.
Aug. 12 at 12:15 p.m., someone reported an erratic driver on Route 116.
Aug. 13 at 1:15 p.m., an officer investigated a report of an earlier single-vehicle crash on Shelburne Falls Road.
Aug. 13 at 3:38 p.m., a tree fell on North Road. An officer removed the traffic hazard.
Aug. 14 at 5:01 p.m., someone reported a disabled vehicle on North Road.
Aug. 14 at 8:05 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Shelburne Falls Road. Vicki Good, 43 of Bristol, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
Aug. 14 at 10 p.m., a fire alarm activated on Route 116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.