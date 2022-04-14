April 4 at 12:52 p.m., officers assisted the Hinesburg Community School with an out of control student.
April 4 at 6:52 p.m., police investigated a report that someone was illegally dumping tires on Buck Hill Road East. The case is active.
April 4 at 7:55 p.m., officers assisted the Shelburne Police Department in attempting to apprehend someone that crashed their car and fled the scene.
April 4 at 11:17 p.m., a resident on North Road called police worried for the health of a relative but police found everyone to be fine.
April 5 at 6:46 a.m., the owner of a horse that had broken loose and was prancing around Buck Hill Road East caught the animal and brought it home.
April 5 at 1:44 p.m., a caller suspected a driver on Route 116 was drunk, but when officers located the driver they found nothing amiss.
April 5 at 3:34 p.m., police assisted some youths on Route 116 with possible mental health issues.
April 6 at 7:51 a.m., an officer checked on a broken-down car on Hollow Road, finding the driver to be OK and awaiting the tow.
April 6 at 1:23 p.m., police investigated an active credit card fraud case at the Jiffy Mart on Ballards Corner Road.
April 7 at 6:51 a.m., a false alarm was triggered at the high school on CVU road.
April 7 at 10:43 a.m., when a resident of North Road didn’t show up for work, police checked to make sure they were OK, and found the resident to be fine.
April 8 at 8:06 a.m., a false alarm was triggered at a business on Commerce Street.
April 8 at 10:56 a.m., police assisted the Hinesburg Community School with some student issues.
April 9 at 5:47 p.m., police assisted a resident of Hillview Terrace with a citizen dispute.
April 10 at 3:51 p.m., officers lent some help to Hinesburg EMS for a case on Kelleys Field Road.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
