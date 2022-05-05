April 25 at 3:11 p.m., a dogwalker was worried there was a stranger in their employer’s house on Green Street. Police checked out the premises and they were clear and secure.
April 25 at 6:06 p.m., a child walking in some woods found a bag of needles and drugs. Police properly disposed of the paraphernalia.
April 25 at 6:23 p.m., police served someone a relief from abuse order for the Department for Children and Families.
April 25 at 8:43 p.m., a family fight on Major Street dispersed when the parties were separated.
April 25 at 9:24 p.m., Hinesburg Police backed up their neighbors at Shelburne Police with a DUI incident.
April 26 at 10:02 a.m., a Burritt Road resident had a dispute with a neighbor over a property boundary.
April 26 at 11:51 a.m., after a domestic dispute in Essex, one of the parties involved called Hinesburg Police asking them to check on one of the victims. An officer checked and helped with other services.
April 26 at 5:29 p.m., someone stole some items from Kinney Drugs. The person had already a trespass order,, but it had expired so police issued a new one.
April 27 at 8:30 a.m., someone reported a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Beecher Hill Road, but it was only an appraiser’s car.
April 27 at 10:56 p.m., an officer helped catch and release a bird that had flown into an elderly resident’s home on Sunset Lane East and was trapped.
April 27 at 5:30 p.m., a hit and run occurred on Hollow Road after a car hit a horse that had broken loose from its stable. The owner of the horse reported that they saw the driver, but he later left the scene without leaving his information. The horse’s condition is unclear although the caller noted they were taking it to the vet to get evaluated. Police are still investigating.
April 29 at 3:29 p.m., someone pumped over $200 worth of gas from Hart & Mead on Route 116, paying with two checks that turned out to be fake. Police are still investigating the alleged fraud.
April 29 at 4:10 p.m., a Baldwin Road resident accidentally dialed 911.
May 1 at 12:30 p.m., an ambulance and two wreckers arrived to assist a major car crash on Route 116 involving two vehicles that were totaled. Occupants were potentially injured but police did not have further information.
May 2 at 1:04 p.m., a good Samaritan dropped off a wallet they’d found containing cash and credit cards at the station, where the owner later picked it up.
