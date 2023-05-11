Total incidents: 51
Arrests: 1
Traffic stops: 10
April 24 at 11:32 a.m., an officer assisted Hinesburg Fire Department with a medical emergency on Route 116.
April 24 at 6:55 p.m., court paperwork was served to a citizen on Silver Street.
April 24 at 7:22 p.m., officers responded to the report of a domestic dispute on Route 116.
April 24 at 8:25 p.m., officers assisted Colchester P.D. with a stolen car investigation on Hollow Road.
April 25 at 8:15 a.m., an officer responded to a wildlife hazard on Nicks Run.
April 25 at 11:57 a.m., officers responded to a juvenile issue on Hollow Road.
April 25 at 2:18 p.m., the report of stolen property on Route 116 was investigated.
April 26 at 10:30 a.m., residents were assisted with a civil issue on Pine Shore Drive.
April 26 at 2:15 p.m., an individual was trespassed from a business on Route 116.
April 27 at 6:56 a.m., an alarm activation at CVU was investigated.
April 28 at 8:10 a.m., a motor vehicle stop was initiated on Texas Hill Road. The operator, Richard Catella, 55 of South Burlington, was arrested for driving with a suspended license, negligent operation, and eluding a police officer.
April 28 at 7:20 p.m., an officer responded to Williston to assist with a stolen vehicle investigation.
April 29 at 6:25 a.m., officers responded to a residence on North Road for the report of an individual having a mental health crisis.
April 30 at 11:10 p.m., suspicious activity at Hillview Terrace was investigated.
May 1 at 9:50 a.m., a traffic hazard on Route 116 was investigated.
May 1 at 10:30 a.m., officers responded to CVU to assist staff with a student issue.
May 1 at 4:43 p.m., harassment by electronic means was reported and investigated.
May 1 at 5:00 p.m., damage to a motor vehicle on Route 116 was investigated.
May 1 at 9:30 p.m., officers assisted with a medical emergency on Kelley’s Field.
May 2 at 8:15 a.m., a single-car motor vehicle crash on Baldwin Road was investigated.
May 2 at 1:50 p.m., suspicious activity on Route 116 was investigated.
May 3 at 8:11 a.m., suspicious activity on Hollow Road was investigated.
May 3 at 9:48 a.m., an officer responded to Charlotte to assist with a crash investigation.
May 3 at 12:25 p.m., a welfare check on Buck Hill Road East was conducted.
May 4 at 10:25 a.m., harassment by electronic means was reported and investigated.
May 5 at 9:05 p.m., an officer investigated suspicious activity on Haystack Road.
May 5 at 9:15 p.m., suspicious activity on Hollow Road was investigated.
May 6 at 10:30 a.m., suspicious activity on Hollow Road was investigated.
May 7 at 12:05 p.m., an alarm activation at CVU was investigated.
May 7 at 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a medical emergency on Mechanicsville Road. A death investigation is being conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.