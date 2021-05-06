April 23 at 2 p.m., police assisted community outreach on a case at Green Street.
April at 3:50 p.m., officers assisted Shelburne Police locate a vehicle that had left the scene of an accident in Shelburne. Hinesburg officers found the vehicle.
April at 8:37 p.m., an officer unlocked a car for a resident at North Road who’d left their keys inside by accident.
April 23 at 11:08 p.m., police directed patrol at Mechanicsville and CVU Roads.
April 24 at 10:02 a.m., an officer worked with Kinney Drugs staff to provide a drug take-back service.
April 24 at 11:23 a.m., police inspected a VIN at Route 116.
April 25 at 2:34 p.m., two residents were disputing over custody of their child and officers assisted them in understanding the court process to solve the issue.
April 25 at 5:55 p.m., officers were called to a non-criminal family dispute at Richmond Road, where they set up the family with outreach services.
April 26 at 12:25 p.m., officers responded to a residence at Place Road West following a 911 hang-up. While they learned some type of disagreement had occurred, none of the parties wanted to provide further information so police gave one of them a ride to the place they were staying.
April 26 at 2:38 p.m., police investigated an active sex assault case.
April 26 at 4:20 p.m., officers followed up with the family at Richmond Road.
April 26 at 6:07 p.m., officers returned to the same residence for a call, bringing community outreach members to connect with services.
April 27 at 11:16 a.m., a resident at Partridge Hill called to report a lost dog, described as a grey and white German shepherd, in case officers or the public spotted it.
April 27 at 3:09 p.m., officers assisted a resident south of the village on Route 116 who was having a mental health crisis.
April 27 at 3:07, police inspected a VIN at Route 116.
April 28 at 8:32 a.m., police investigated an active sex assault case.
April 28 at 12:16 p.m., someone called to report a car driving erratically, swerving around the road about a mile from the 116 and Silver Street intersection. An officer located and stopped the vehicle to discover that the driver was not impaired, but an elderly resident who couldn’t see very well and was on their way to an eye appointment. The vehicle was removed, and an officer gave the resident a lift to their appointment.
