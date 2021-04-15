Total incidents: 27
April 2 at 10:44 a.m., a lost dog was found at North Road.
April 2 at 4:11 p.m., police helped unlock a car at Route 116.
April 2 at 7:08 p.m., a car broke down on Mechanicsville Road and was towed away.
April 2 at 8:10 p.m., police worked with the Department of Children and Families to connect some juveniles with services.
April 3 at 8:09 p.m., police helped unlock a car at Ballards Corner Road.
April 4 at 11:43 a.m., a resident at Ballards Corner Road lost their wallet then promptly found it.
April 4 at 11:56 a.m., police assisted EMS with a medical call.
April 4 at 2:30 p.m., someone turned in a lost cell phone; it hasn’t been retrieved yet.
April 5 at 1:55 p.m., Tanner Church, 34, was charged with domestic assault and violating conditions of release.
April 5 at 1:59 p.m., a minor car accident didn’t cause any injury or damage.
April 5 at 4:26 p.m., Richard Catella, 54, allegedly got into a car crash in Shelburne and sped off. A little over ten minutes later, Catella got into another crash on Charlotte Road in Hinesburg, rolling his car over. Police arrested and charged him with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, false information to a police officer, operating without owner’s consent and violating conditions of release.
April 5 at 10:26 p.m., a suspicious vehicle on North Road turned out to just be broken down. Police assisted the driver with a flat tire.
April 6 at 8:14 a.m., a car cut a corner in the CVU school parking lot and took out a sign.
April 6 at 11:19 a.m., police worked with Howard Center community outreach to assist an individual with chronic police interactions in finding help.
April 6 at 12:08 p.m., a dog-owner at Richmond Road wanted police to know that their dog got loose and then they caught it.
April 6 at 12:52 p.m., a family at North Road was not getting along so police connected them with community outreach services.
April 6 at 8:41 p.m., a resident on Texas Hill Road called to report sounds of gun shots. Soon after, another neighbor called to say they were the one shooting and were done.
April 7 at 1:34 p.m., police unlocked a car at Lincoln Hill Road.
April 7 at 2:18 p.m., one resident who bought a car from another was disputing the payment. Police advised that their dispute was civil, not criminal, and if they couldn’t work it out, they could go through civil court.
April 7 at 2:55 p.m., police investigated a suspicious incident at CVU Road.
April 7 3:24 p.m., officers searched Heron Pond Road and Silver Street for a reported suspicious vehicle but couldn’t find anything. Nothing suspicious about that.
April 8 at 10:01 p.m., a resident reported sounds of gun shots near Lewis Creek and Gilman Roads, but after police patrolled for a while, they found nothing.
April 8 at 5 p.m., police directed patrol at Route 116.
April 8 at 6 p.m., police directed patrol in the area of Route 116 and Charlotte Road.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
