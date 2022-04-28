April 18 at 8:09 a.m., someone found a loose debit card on Friendship Lane and took it to police who reunited the card with its owner.
April 18 at 10:26 a.m., officers served paperwork on Mead Farm Road on behalf of the court.
April 18 at 10:41 a.m., officers assisted with a man having a mental health crisis on Ballard Corner Road.
April 18 at 1 p.m., police worked on an active online fraud investigation on Route 116.
April 19 at 12 a.m., a false alarm was triggered at a residence on Lewis Creek Road.
April 19 at 8:30 a.m., no one was injured after a car skidded off Richmond Road.
April 19 at 8:44 a.m., no one was injured in another car skid off Charlotte Road.
April 19 at 9:07 a.m., some downed power lines across Route 116 were blocking traffic, so police assisted at the scene until they were removed.
April 20 at 8:20 a.m., officers checked on a broken car on Baldwin Road.
April 21 at 3:20 a.m., a false alarm went off on Richmond Road.
April 21 at 10:23 a.m., officers responded to a domestic incident at Hillview Terrace, separating the people involved.
April 21 at 1:10 p.m., police assisted a resident of Richmond Road with a stalking issue.
April 22 at 7:52 a.m., a false alarm went off at a residence on Farmall Drive
April 22 at 10:03 a.m., a single car was involved in a crash on Richmond Road. No further information was available, police said.
April 22 at 11:10 p.m., an officer unlocked someone’s car for them on Route 116 after they left their keys inside.
April 22 at 5:30 p.m., police investigated an active harassment case on Route 116.
April 23 at 11 a.m., officers assisted with a mental health call on Silver Street.
April 23 at 7:06 p.m., the Vermont State Police requested assistance over a car crash in St. George, so Hinesburg cops helped by controlling traffic at the scene.
April 23 at 8:48 p.m., a false alarm went off at a business on Route 116.
April 24 at 4:36 p.m., people were driving too fast in the Hillview Terrace neighborhood, complained one of the residents to police.
April 24 at 8:21 p.m., police were called to a domestic incident on Richmond Road; they separated the people involved.
April 25 at 3:11 p.m., a resident of Green Street was worried someone had been in their house when they weren’t home, but when police checked it out, they did not find anything out of place.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
