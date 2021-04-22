Total incidents: 18
April 16 at 7:54 a.m., a false alarm was tripped at Ballards Corner Road.
April 16 at 3:47 p.m., “I like that boulder. That is a nice boulder,” said no one, after an officer removed a boulder that had broken off a nearby rock face and was and became hazard to cars on Buck Hill Road.
April 16 at 5:15 p.m., a family on Green Street got into a verbal fight. One of the parties left before police arrived, so the officer advised to call again if they continue to have issues.
April 16 at 8:30 p.m., a false alarm was tripped at a house on Richmond Road.
April 16 at 10:57 p.m. a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road was gone by the time officers arrived.
April 17 at 2:54 p.m., officers unlocked someone’s car for them on Beacher Hill Road.
April 17 at 4:30 p.m., police directed patrol on Route 116.
April 17 at 8:35 p.m., officers assisted a family who was not getting along on North Road, connecting them with court services for a restraining order and community outreach.
April 18 at 11:38 a.m., police helped a resident of a local Howard Center facility who seemed lost find their way back.
April 18 at 12:23 p.m., a resident of South Burlington called Hinesburg Police to see if they’d found any lost dogs, but they had not.
April 18 at 2:23 p.m., a resident at Hillview Terrace called police concerned that their child had communicated with a stranger over Xbox. It was suggested the parent try parenting, or perhaps use the console’s parental controls.
April 18 at 2:49 p.m., a resident came into the station to report their windshield was damaged for insurance purposes.
April 18 at 3:08 p.m., a resident at Evanson Road called police to report suspicious text messages sent to their child by a stranger. Turned out it was just a wrong number.
April 18 at 7:22 p.m., a little white pony, name unknown, ran loose off from its home near Boutin and Shelburne Falls roads, but the owner caught it before police arrived.
April 19 at 6 a.m., a dog broke loose from its home on Bear Lane Road, perhaps inspired by the pony. An officer who lived down the road caught the dog and returned it.
April 19 at 1:09 p.m., officers checked on the welfare of a resident at Hillview Terrace on request from the University of Vermont Medical Center, who turned out to be fine.
April 19 at 2:53 p.m., a resident on North Road parked in their neighbor’s driveway then moved their car. The neighbor believed their car had been scratched but police did not find any scratches.
April 19 at 10:08 p.m., an officer found a door left open at Champlain Valley Union High School but found nothing suspicious and closed it up.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.