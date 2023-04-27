Total incidents: 64
Traffic stops: 26
Arrests: 3
April 11 at 10:50 a.m., officers investigated threatening behavior reported at Champlain Valley Union.
April 12 at 7:45 a.m., a theft on Silver Street was reported.
April 12 at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Hillview Terrace for a domestic dispute.
April 13 at 10:05 a.m., suspicious circumstances on Rocky Mountain Lane were investigated.
April 13 at 3:15 p.m., police helped someone with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
April 13 at 7:54 p.m., officers served court paperwork to an individual on Hillview Terrace.
April 13 at 8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Sherman Hollow Road.
April 14 at 4 p.m., harassment issue was reported and investigated.
April 15 at 11:42 a.m., a welfare check on Major Street was conducted.
April 16 at 7:30 a.m., a person on Hillview Terrace was assisted with a civil issue.
April 16 at 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.
April 16 at 2:30 p.m., a welfare check on Hillview Terrace was conducted.
April 17 at 4:52 p.m., a motorist at CVU was assisted with a lockout.
April 18 at 8:35 a.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute on Farmall Drive.
April 18 at 4:21 p.m., reports of erratic operation by a motor vehicle resulted in a traffic stop on Route 116.
April 18 at 6:35 p.m., officers attempted to serve court paperwork to a resident on Route 116.
April 18 at 8:30 p.m., an assault was reported and investigated.
April 19 at 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute on Farmall Drive.
April 19 at 12:02 p.m., a noise complaint on Hillview Terrace was investigated.
April 19 at 1:10 p.m., an officer responded to Baldwin Road to investigate a traffic complaint.
April 19 at 1:15 p.m., an officer responded to Pond Road for the report of a traffic obstruction.
April 19 at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute on CVU Road. Leonard Ducharme, 50 of Hinesburg, was arrested for domestic assault.
April 19 at 8:10 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Silver Street. The operator, Eric Pechie, 38 of Monkton, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license and excessive speed.
April 20 at 8:35 a.m., officers investigated a two-car motor vehicle crash on Cochran Road in Richmond. Larry Knox, 50 of Hinesburg, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation.
April 20 at 10:15 a.m., an officer assisted a person with applying for a relief from abuse order.
April 20 at 10:30 a.m., suspicious circumstances on Baldwin Road were investigated.
April 20 at 4:03 p.m., a theft on Richmond Road was reported.
April 22 at 12:05 p.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on Route 116.
April 22 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Lantman’s Market for a domestic dispute. The incident is under investigation.
April 23 at 1:35 p.m., officers investigated a juvenile having a mental health crisis on Route 116.
