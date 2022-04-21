April 11 at 2:51 p.m., police assisted a resident on Mechanicsville Road whose car alarm wouldn’t shut off.
April 11 at 3:15 p.m., police helped mediated a dispute between a landlord and tenant on Charlotte Road.
April 12 at 7:38 p.m., a suspicious man was reported walking in Richmond Road, but when police checked on him, they found him to be OK.
April 13 at 11:41 a.m., police worked on an active phone fraud investigation on Route 116.
April 14 at 6:37 a.m., a man was reportedly walking on the sidewalk yelling at cars on Mechanicsville Road, but when police found the person, he wasn’t yelling — just listening to tunes and passionately singing along.
April 14 at 1:03 p.m., a suspicious looking car near Place Road West was gone by the time police arrived.
April 14 at 9:31 p.m., a caller thought they heard voices outside their house on Ledge Wood Lane, but officers didn’t find anyone when they checked the area.
April 15 at 12:26 p.m., police investigated the theft of some items from an unlocked car on Birchwood Drive. This is an active investigation.
April 16 at 8:10 p.m., police worked on an active investigation into an assault at a business on Commerce Street.
April 17 at 4:55 a.m., a false alarm was triggered on Hidden Pasture Road.
April 17 at 9:44 a.m., a false alarm was triggered on CVU Road.
April 17 at 10:40 a.m., Hinesburg officers assisted the State Police in Monkton, attempting to find someone who was reported missing.
April 17 at 11:09 a.m., some family members who had a dispute over property on Hollow Road called police for assistance, but they had worked out their differences by the time officers arrived.
