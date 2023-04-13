Total incidents: 49
Arrests: 4
Traffic Stops: 18
April 1 at 7:00 a.m., a welfare check on Route 116 was conducted.
April 1 at 8:45 a.m., officers served court paperwork to a resident on Green Street.
April 3 at 9:55 a.m., a resident on Shadow Lane was assisted with a lockout.
April 3 at 4:53 p.m., officers investigated a motor vehicle complaint on Richmond Road.
April 4 at 9:10 a.m., a fraud was reported and investigated.
April 4 at 5:25 p.m., officers responded to Silver Street to help first responders with a medical emergency.
April 4 at 6:15 p.m., officers responded to suspicious circumstances on Southwest Shore Road to assist with a two-car crash, a single vehicle accident and a medical emergency.
April 4 at 8:30 p.m., officers investigated a suspicious vehicle on Richmond Road.
April 4 at 9:00 p.m., officers responded to Commerce Street for an individual having a mental health issue.
April 5 at 12:05 p.m., a two-car motor vehicle crash was reported on Hollow Road. Devin Leblanc, 24 of Starksboro, was later arrested and charged with attempting to elude and leaving the scene of a crash.
April 5 at 3:40 p.m., officers investigated a reported assault on Piette Road. A juvenile involved in that case was cited for domestic assault.
April 6 at 9:50 a.m., a loose dog on Magee Hill was turned in and returned to its owner.
April 6 at 10:15 a.m., an officer assisted the FBI with a records check.
April 6 at 10:55 a.m., a theft on Route 116 was reported and investigated.
April 6 at 5:30 p.m., found property was turned into police.
April 7 at 8:21 a.m., officers investigated the report of a vehicle causing a traffic hazard on Route 116.
April 7 at 12:05 p.m., officers investigated the report of a possible assault at the Hinesburg Community School.
April 7 at 12:56 p.m., found property was turned into police.
April 7 at 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the Mobil gas station on Commerce Street for the report of erratic operation. Neil Freeman, 50, of Hinesburg, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
April 8 at 2:20 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Route 116. Noah Lincoln, 33 of Burlington, was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license.
April 10 at 2:10 p.m., officers assisted a U.S. postal inspector with an investigation at Lyman Meadows.
April 10 at 2:40 p.m., court paperwork was served to a resident on North Road.
April 10 at 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Burritt Road to assist with a custody issue.
April 10 at 4:50 p.m., an officer responded to the intersection of North Road and Route 116 for a two-car crash.
