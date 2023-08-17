Hinesburg is set to extend its existing contract with the Richmond Police Department to provide administrative services and other “chief services,” and is bringing on a sixth full-time officer on a temporary basis to assist the neighboring department as it works to rebuild.
An addendum to the contract with the neighboring town that was up for discussion at Hinesburg’s Aug. 16 selectboard meeting — held after press deadline — would have Hinesburg chief Anthony Cambridge and the department perform administrative services and other functions previously performed by Richmond’s chief of police at a rate of $100 an hour.
Since April, Hinesburg has been providing on-call police services to Richmond as part of an inter-municipal agreement. The rate remains $50 an hour for general coverage — responding to calls and leaving Hinesburg to respond to them — and $70 an hour for time when officers are actively patrolling in Richmond.
But since the departure of Richmond’s interim police chief, Benjamin Herrick, the department now has zero police officers to patrol, take calls or even file paperwork. The only cop currently employed by the department is on military leave.
“I see it as the neighborly thing to do — as long as we can do it and it makes sense for us and them, we’re happy to do it,” Hinesburg town manager Todd Odit said. “If we weren’t able to provide them with coverage, they’d be really relying on the state police, and because of their staffing issues they just can’t provide the same level of coverage that we can.”
Hinesburg is hiring one of its part-time officers to a “temporary, full-time position” to give the department the bandwidth to cover both towns, Odit said.
Cambridge says they’re now covering Richmond the same hours they cover Hinesburg — 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. seven days a week — unless the department only has one officer working, which would limit the department to just Hinesburg.
Without any cops in-house, Richmond continues to search for a permanent or interim police chief “to help us through some current issues and help us rebuild the department,” Josh Arneson, Richmond’s town manager, said at the town’s Aug. 7 selectboard meeting.
Richmond has for the past several weeks been continuing its police chief hiring process by reaching out to previous candidates “that were either offered a second interview or offered a first interview but initially declined.”
One of the original candidates reached back out, Arneson said.
“I think it gives Richmond some options and we’ll surely ask in the interview process about rebuilding a department, but also a potential merger and police sharing with Hinesburg,” he said.
The recent update to the contract reflects a deepening relationship between two towns and their police departments. Both sides have for the past year been in discussion to merge into one — which would mark the first time two municipalities in Vermont created a shared department.
That, however, has been put on hold for now, as Hinesburg awaits the release of its public safety strategic plan — a roadmap for the town’s overall vision for its fire, police and possible ambulance services.
Town officials say that will be released later this month.
For now, the continued cooperation gives Hinesburg “an opportunity to see how one department covering two towns could work,” Odit said. “I think it’s beneficial to us (and) it’s beneficial to Richmond at this point.”
