Total incidents: 51
Total, year to date: 86
Fires: 4
EMS: 29
Motor vehicle collisions: 3
Hazardous conditions: 1
Service calls: 1
Good intent calls: 1
False alarms: 1
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%..
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 4:52 pm
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.