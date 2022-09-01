On Aug. 20-21, eight members of the Hinesburg Fire Department attended a Tactical Emergency Critical Care course, a 16-hour class that trains EMTs in providing emergency care during an active shooter situation, training everyone agreed they hope they’re never forced to use.
The first day included lectures and hands-on practice: learning how to set up command and entry teams; working with law enforcement in the building; triaging patients; providing fast lifesaving techniques such as stopping bleeding with tourniquets and opening airways; and moving patients to safe area for further treatment and transport.
Sunday started with two short lectures before the team moved to Champlain Valley Union High School to get comfortable with the equipment and learn how to move through the building with law enforcement.
Once police cleared the building, two officers with two EMTs between them, moved toward the patients for triage. The lead officer moved ahead, making sure the hallways and rooms were still clear, and then looked for victims. The teams’ movements were controlled by the officer. As the team moved up, the second officer moved backwards, protecting the team from behind.
Sunday afternoon featured several scenarios that began with the “shooter” being located and stopped, allowing EMTs to triage and treat patients.
As the afternoon progressed, so did the scenarios. One scenario featured EMTs in the building and having to unexpectedly shelter in place. Another scenario required the immediate evacuation of the building.
Students in the current EMT class helped as patient models, and local law enforcement officers helped in the training, along with the instructors.
