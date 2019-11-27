State police charged a Hinesburg man with violating conditions of release when they spotted him driving in last weekend.
At approximately 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 23, according to a state police news release, troopers from the New Haven barracks recognized Everett White, 37, of Hinesburg, as he drove out of a parking lot in Hinesburg and headed north on Vermont Route 116.
Police stopped White and said they determined that his license was criminally suspended. Driving also violated conditions of release from an earlier offense.
White was cited to appear in Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division on Jan. 14, police said.