During a weekend patrol to crack down on impaired drivers on Interstate 89, Vermont State Police charged a Hinesburg man with drunk driving.
Police stopped Edward Hopper, 34, of Hinesburg, on I-89 northbound in South Burlington just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, according to a state police press release.
Police transported Hopper to the Williston barracks where he was charged with driving under the influence.
Hopper was released into the custody of a sober adult with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Nov. 26, police said.