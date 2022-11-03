A Hinesburg man has been arrested for aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint and aggravated disorderly conduct after reportedly assaulting a woman in a moving truck and then attempting to run her over.
Rocky C. Racicot, 42, remains in jail for lack of $5,000 bond.
On Oct. 25 at approximately 12:14 p.m. South Burlington police say they arrived at Williston Road and Kennedy Drive after getting a report of someone trying to run another person down with his truck.
Police said that after a physical fight broke out between Racicot and his passenger in the truck as it traveled down Williston Road, the victim tried to jump out, but Racicot grabbed her by the hair and prevented her escape.
She told police after she threw his cellphone from the truck, he stopped and she fled into a nearby parking lot, where Racicot attempted to run her over.
Racicot was later stopped by a South Burlington officer in Williston.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic assault, call the statewide confidential hotline at 800-489-7273 or visit the website for the Vermont Network Against Sexual and Domestic Violence at vtnetwork.org.
