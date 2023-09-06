The planned joint trial of a former Williston woman and her son on murder charges for killing her husband during a nighttime ambush in Hinesburg four years ago has taken an unusual twist after Korey Lee George pleaded guilty and said his mother pulled the trigger.
George, 35, struck a plea deal that is expected to get him a prison term of 18 years to life for pleading guilty to conspiring with his mother, Angela M. Auclair, to kill her husband David Auclair, 45, of Williston at a rural parking area off Gilman Road in Hinesburg on July 11, 2019.
George is expected to be a key witness against his mother when she goes on trial in October. The guilty plea in court Tuesday means what was believed to be the first joint homicide trial in Vermont in more than 50 years will now have only one defendant.
Deputy state’s attorney Susan G. Hardin outlined in Vermont Superior Court Tuesday afternoon the basis for the charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Hardin said George conspired with his mother, Angela Auclair, now 50, to kill her estranged husband by firing 11 gunshots into him as he tried to crawl under a truck to get away.
It marked the first time in either state court or federal court — where George also was prosecuted as a five-time felon in possession of a firearm — that Angela Auclair has been publicly identified as the trigger person. The investigation had pointed to George as the apparent shooter after he allegedly stole firearms from a Colchester home. There was some belief his mother was home at the time of the shooting, records show.
David Auclair’s bullet-riddled body was part of an execution-styled homicide orchestrated by his estranged wife Angela — who also is George’s mother — Vermont State Police and prosecutors have said.
George bought a pre-paid burner cellphone in Milton that was used to make two phone calls, including a late-night call that lured Auclair to the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest trailhead parking lot in Hinesburg, state police said.
No shell casings were left behind from the shooting, police said.
Also, for the first time in public, Hardin said officials have been told three vehicles were at the shooting scene. David Auclair, who was found dead under his 2017 GMC pickup, George, who lured him there in a second vehicle, and a third vehicle that police believe belonged to Angela Auclair. A passing motorist is among those who reported three vehicles.
A nearby doorbell camera captured the sound of 14 shots.
George’s defense lawyer, Daniel M. Sedon, said after the hearing the evidence shows only one gun was at the scene.
Under questioning from Judge Kevin Griffin, George admitted the entire conspiracy scenario outlined by Hardin was true. It included him being at the scene, but he said his mother was the shooter.
Auclair’s defense lawyer, Rob Sussman, and the state plan to take George’s deposition within a week.
As part of George’s plea agreement, eight other criminal charges, including the Colchester home burglary, where handguns were stolen, two counts of obstruction of justice and first-degree murder, will be dismissed at sentencing, Griffin said.
Four other counts involving violation of conditions of release will be dropped.
If the deal falls through, including George not testifying honestly, all nine charges will proceed, the judge said.
Jury selection for Auclair and George had been set for Oct. 2 in Burlington. The court had reserved up to five weeks at the Edward J. Costello Courthouse.
George is currently serving more than eight years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Federal judge Christina Reiss sentenced him in November 2021 to 89 months in federal prison. As part of the plea agreement, he is serving his federal sentence in a Vermont prison.
In an unusual move, Reiss agreed to a request by chief federal defender Michael Desautels to seal the sentencing memo because it outlined a troubling upbringing for George. The six-page memo and two exhibits outlined physical and mental health issues.
During the homicide investigation, Vermont State Police determined George was in illegal possession of two firearms — a stolen 9-mm Beretta used in the homicide and a stolen 12-gauge shotgun, records show.
George was subsequently charged in federal court in a two-count indictment. He pleaded guilty to possessing the stolen shotgun. His criminal record includes five felony convictions, which means he is prohibited from possessing any firearms.
Angela Auclair testifies
Auclair pleaded not guilty to aiding in first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice. The obstruction count maintains Auclair instructed at least one witness in the case to lie to investigators for her, police said.
After George changed his plea Tuesday, Auclair had a separate hearing and took the witness stand for about 15 minutes to attack the Vermont State Police investigation.
Auclair said security video from her former home in Williston would confirm statements that she made about her whereabouts, including the night of the homicide.
But on cross examination, Auclair was stumped when Hardin asked how she could be so sure that the uncollected video equipment owned by her former in-laws captured what she claimed when she maintains she knew nothing about how the system worked.
State police Det. Sgt. Ashley Barnes testified that investigators conducting a court-ordered search at Auclair’s former residence in Williston decided not to seize certain electronics. He said the house was vacant and certain monitoring equipment did not have any wires and did not appear to be operable.
Hardin grilled Auclair on why she never told police that she believed there were videos that would have proven her whereabouts leading up to and including the night of the killing.
“It’s not my job to tell the cops their job,” Auclair told Hardin.
Police said the night before the killing Auclair and her estranged husband met a mutual friend at the Lighthouse restaurant for dinner. Meanwhile, Auclair’s boyfriend dropped off Korey Lee George near the dinner guest’s unattended home on Arbor Lane, state police said.
Also with them was George’s then girlfriend Kirstin Stillwell, who he later married, police said.
Police say George broke into the mutual friend’s home and was seen a few minutes later carrying a bag out of the residence. The homeowner returned home after dinner to discover the burglary and reported three guns missing, including the eventual homicide weapon, police said.
Many of the movements of George and Auclair’s boyfriend, as the driver, were captured on video going to and from the scene, while police also tracked their whereabouts through cellphone locations and text messages, records show.
Auclair remains held without bail at the South Burlington prison.
