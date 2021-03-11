Kory Lee George, 32, has pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge.

George, of Monkton, admitted to possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon. He is also facing a first-degree murder charge from the state in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather in 2019.

He is expected to face a 6- to 8-year federal sentence according to a plea agreement outlined at a March 3 hearing in Burlington.

George, a five-time convicted felon, admitted he possessed a 12-gauge shotgun in Vermont on Aug. 2, 2019, after it had been reported stolen from a camp in St. Lawrence County in upstate New York.

Federal prosecutors earlier dropped a second felony.

Vermont State Police said David C. Auclair, 45, of Williston, was lured by a prepaid cell phone to the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest trailhead parking lot off Gilman Road in Hinesburg the night he died, July 11, 2019.

Auclair was shot nine times, police said, and described the man as having grease on his hands from having tried to crawl under his gray 2017 GMC pickup truck to get away from the shooter.

George has pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court to multiple state charges, including first degree murder, a count that carries a possible sentence of 35 years to life upon conviction, and charges of obstruction of justice and burglary.

Under the federal plea agreement, George’s penalty in the shotgun case would run at the same time as any prison sentence imposed in state court, if convicted.

The stolen shotgun was recovered Aug. 2, 2019 during a court-ordered search at a mobile home shared by George and Kirstin Stillwell, 18, at 116 Cattail Lane in Monkton, the former home of the Auclairs, police said. About a month later the two married.

George’s mother, Angela Auclair, 48, is also charged in connection with her husband’s death and has pleaded not guilty in superior court to aiding in the commission of a felony — first degree murder — and obstruction of justice, records show. She also has denied four counts of violating the conditions of release.

COVID affecting courts

The state charges against both George and Auclair remain pending, a spokesperson at Vermont Superior Court in Burlington said. No hearings are planned, but something could be scheduled in either case after June 30, she said.

State jury trials have been on hold and court hearings are limited during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

That, and computer system updates, have slowed processes statewide.

The federal case

Last August, Chief Federal Public Defender Michael Desautels said in a motion that George and his attorneys at the state level “were negotiating with the state prosecutor a potential resolution of the state charges.”

It was unclear how far the two sides have gone in state negotiations.

U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss agreed at the end of the Wednesday hearing to a joint request by the defense and prosecution that George be shifted from federal to state custody. That could pave the way to try to ensure George would not serve any sentence in a federal facility.

George’s state bail remains at $250,000 and the Vermont Parole Board has placed a detainer on him. He owes the state for past parole violations that could keep him in prison until Nov. 7, 2025, court records show.

Reiss postponed accepting the signed plea agreement until the sentencing.

George’s federal sentencing is scheduled for June 11.

Reiss said the crime carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, followed by up to 3 years supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Under questioning from George, Reiss explained that it might be possible that once George is discharged from prison, he could be under supervision by both federal and state probation officers at the same time.

Reiss mentioned during the hearing that while she was previously serving as a state judge she had found probable cause to charge George in a robbery case. Both sides agreed that was not an issue in the upcoming sentencing.

If George is convicted on a state homicide charge, the penalty is likely to be greater than his federal sentence.

Desautels and federal prosecutors had battled earlier whether the federal gun charge involving the homicide weapon was redundant once the state filed a murder charge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Spencer Willig said many of the details were identical and he argued he believed it would be a waste of time and resources for the feds to continue to pursue it.

Desautels, who objected to the dismissal, said the question in the federal charge was only whether George possessed the gun at any time while a felon. Prosecutors would never need to get into all the details the state would need to prove a homicide charge, Desautels said.

Reiss eventually agreed last November to allow prosecutors to dismiss the first charge dealing with the stolen handgun and to proceed on only the unrelated stolen shotgun count in the two-count indictment.