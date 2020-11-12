Vermont State Police said they have a video showing a teenage driver cross the double yellow line on U.S. 7 in Charlotte and crashing head-on into a car killing an elderly Ferrisburgh couple two months ago.
Isabel Jennifer Seward, 16, of Atlanta, has provided conflicting stories about her cell phone use leading up to and after the crash near Church Hill Road about 4:05 p.m. Sept. 8, state police wrote in its preliminary crash report.
The second driver, Chet Hawkins, 73, died at the University of Vermont Medical Center about five hours after the crash. His wife, Connie Hawkins, 72, died instantly at the scene.
Both deaths were caused by blunt trauma to the head, body and extremities, a medical examiner reported.
The northbound truck driven by Seward and the southbound car operated by Hawkins were both fully in the southbound lane during the collision, troopers said. Police said earlier it appeared Hawkins had steered right, toward the breakdown lane, to avoid the encroaching truck.
Vermont State Police said one witness, Evan Plankey, reported his northbound vehicle, which he was driving behind Seward’s truck, had a dashboard camera. He allowed state troopers to download the dash camera footage that captured the entire incident, police said.
“The footage clearly shows Vehicle #1 leaving its lane of travel, continue travelling north in the southbound lane of US Route 7, before colliding head-on with Vehicle #2. There did not appear to be any attempt by Vehicle #1 to correct its course prior to the crash,” Trooper Nate Quealy wrote.
Plankey said Vehicle 1, operated by Seward, made a sudden 45-degree turn into the oncoming lane and struck Vehicle 2 driven by Hawkins.
The area’s speed limit is 50 mph, and Seward estimated for police she was driving at 56 mph, the report said.
No known court charges have been filed by Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George’s office. Also no known civil tickets have been issued by state police.
The Crash Reconstruction Team, led by Trooper T.J. Howard, is still working on the final report with more detail, including measurements.
According to the independent State Police investigation, Seward, who had minor injuries, provided multiple stories, including:
• State Trooper Brad Miller said Seward indicated her phone was face down on the passenger seat and she had both hands on the steering wheel at the time of the crash. After the crash Seward said she grabbed the cellphone off the passenger seat with her bag and also a camera that was on her lap. Seward said she was headed from her grandparents’ house in Vergennes to Burlington to buy a lens cap for her camera.
Miller said he saw the bag with Seward’s wallet was still on the passenger floorboard in the truck.
• Charlotte Rescue personnel reported Seward said she had been texting before the crash, but not during the crash.
• Police said Seward’s mother, Laura Dickerman, said at the hospital she asked her daughter about cell phone use and Seward reported the cell phone had been in her bag.
The case is now left in the hands of George, the prosecutor, who has declined to discuss the crash.
If criminal charges for the two deaths are warranted, George could take the case to adult court, where proceedings are public and Seward could face prison if convicted — or George could send the case to family court, where juvenile proceedings confidential and Seward could face a possible fine, community service or other non-jail action.
Vermont closed its only juvenile jail in Essex earlier this year.
George and one of her deputy prosecutors were upset that Vermont State Police identified Seward as the driver in a double-fatal crash.
State police said they were initially told by George’s office to withhold the teen’s name, but two days later after further legal review, the department made Seward’s name public.
In a series of emails, made available through a Vermont Public Records request, Deputy State’s Attorney Lucas Collins said he was unhappy with state police.
Collins expressed his dismay with state police in an email to Burlington lawyer Brooks McArthur, who is representing the teen. McArthur then suggested they reach out to Rosemary Gretkowski, a lawyer with the Vermont Public Safety Department. Gretkowski had the public news release with Seward’s name removed from the state police website, Collins later wrote.
George wrote back to Collins, “Unbelievable – why on earth would VSP not have contacted their freakin general counsel BEFORE releasing the name!??!”
State Police have said they were relying on several legal opinions, including from both the Department of Motor Vehicles and ex-Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson, who is a former U.S. Attorney for Vermont and the United States.
The Vermont Constitution, the Vermont Public Records Law and the rules of the Vermont Judiciary also all side with transparency.
Names of licensed drivers operating on public highways, involved in public crashes with the resulting public safety agencies — police, fire and rescue — responding have always been considered public record in Vermont. So are all drivers — no matter the age — that are ticketed for offenses on public highways.
Under new Vermont legislation, prosecutors are encouraged to send cases to juvenile court, except for the most serious crimes. State police never said whether any kind of court action was planned.
Seward had 72 hours to file her official accident report with the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles. The DMV said this week — nine weeks after the crash — Seward’s written report had never arrived in Montpelier.
Collins, the deputy prosecutor, said Seward’s name had been used both in Vermont newspapers and TV, but he did not have a full list of media outlets.
“Not sure if more did, but it’ll come up in Google for a long time,” he wrote to Sarah George.
At one point it sounded like Collins wanted court action taken against state police.
“It seems to me that this press release discloses the contents of a protected juvenile record. I’m not sure what the best recourse is at this point, but I would like to do something about it. If you have any thoughts or would like to discuss this, let me know,” Collins said in an email to McArthur with a copy to his boss, George.
Meanwhile the Hawkins family and their friends await answers.
Chet Hawkins spent 35 years as a municipal official in Ferrisburgh, wearing many hats in the Addison County town of about 2,700 people — town clerk and treasurer, zoning administrator, first constable, collector of delinquent taxes and school district treasurer.
The Vermont General Assembly honored Hawkins for what it said was “his 35 years of exemplary public service” when he retired in 2014.
The resolution noted Hawkins was “always willing to go the extra mile to fulfill his legal and ethical municipal government obligations.”
Hawkins and his wife, who were married nearly 55 years, were both graduates of Vergennes High School.
Connie was a longtime bookkeeper and helped raise their two children. Chet was a founding member of the Champlain Valley Street Rodders Club, a love he shared with his wife.
He was employed at Simmonds Precision in Vergennes for many years and he also worked at Hawkins Garage, a well-known tractor dealer in the center of town.
