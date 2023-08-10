Vermont State Police arrested Nicholas Bushell, 32, of Ferrisburgh, for driving under the influence of drugs and grossly negligent operation after they say he failed to stop, rear-ending another vehicle and causing a four-vehicle accident that resulted in serious injuries.
Police say Bushell hit a car that was stopped behind another vehicle on Route 7 near the intersection of Higbee Road in Charlotte. The impact pushed the first vehicle into the other lane of traffic, where it crashed into the fourth vehicle.
Bushell was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Dennis Cassidy, 75, and Linda Cassidy, 70, both of Middlebury, were also taken to the medical center, also with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Danielle Hermey, 53, and her passenger, Allen Fetter, 61, both of Takoma Park, Md., suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
The fourth driver, Samuel Desrochers, 28, of Burlington, had minor injuries and later went to the medical center.
All four vehicles were totaled.
Troopers suspected Bushell was impaired at the time of the crash and brought in a drug recognition expert from the Department of Liquor Control.
State police was also assisted by South Burlington police, Charlotte, Ferrisburgh and Shelburne fire departments, and University of Vermont and Shelburne EMS.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information should contact Trooper Nathan Handy at nathan.handy@vermont.gov, 802-878-7111, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
