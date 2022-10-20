A cyclist was killed on Hinesburg Road Saturday after being involved in an accident with a motor vehicle.
Gerard Malavenda, 65, of Williston, was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center where he later died.
Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Richard K. Lewis, 69, of Hinesburg.
South Burlington police responded to the crash scene at 1410 Hinesburg Road around 12:16 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Officers assisted Malavenda until members of the South Burlington fire and EMS and took him to the hospital.
Traffic on Hinesburg Road was briefly shut down while the Vermont State Police crash reconstruction team documented the scene near the Route 116 intersection with Dubois and Butler drives.
Anyone with information should contact officer Hazen Powell at 802-846-4111 or hpowell@southburlingtonpolice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.