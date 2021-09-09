A Waltham man is dead and a 21-year-old from Charlotte has been arrested for DUI and drug impairment and negligent operation of a vehicle with death resulting.
George Hallock, 38, of Waltham, was pronounced dead at the University of Vermont Medical Center after police say Calvin Morse, 21, made a left-hand turn in front of Hallock’s motorcycle on Vermont Route 17E near the intersection with Meadow Brook Drive in Starksboro.
Hallock hit the side of Morse’s Toyota Highlander and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet.
The accident occurred on Sept. 6 at around 5:15 p.m., and Vermont State Police say conditions were clear and dry. Both vehicles were totaled.
Morse was taken to the Vergennes Police Department to be evaluated by a drug recognition expert. He provided a blood sample at Porter Medical Center.
Morse is due in Addison County Court Nov. 1.
State police were assisted by the Starksboro Fire Department, Starksboro First Response, Bristol Rescue and Richmond Rescue.
