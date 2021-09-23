Vermont State Police identified the woman whose body was found in Lake Champlain in Charlotte on Sept. 17 as Katherine Curley, 74, of Evergreen, Colo.
Police say she drowned.
At about 10 a.m. last Friday, state troopers arrived at Point Bay Marina in Charlotte for a report of a missing person.
An off-duty firefighter fishing on the lake around 9:30 a.m. told troopers from the Williston barracks that he’d found an elderly man, later identified as William F. Snow, 76, also of Evergreen, experiencing mental distress alone on a sailboat off Cedar Island.
U.S. Coast Guard in Burlington towed the 29-foot sailboat and Snow to shore.
A short while later another boater called 911 to report finding a body off Cedar Island, where the Coast Guard and Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department found Curley’s body.
State police determined that Curley and Snow left Charlotte together Thursday night on the sailboat but never returned to the marina.
State police, including detectives with the criminal division and troopers with the field force division, investigated the drowning.
Police said the incident did not appear suspicious.
Snow was evaluated at University of Vermont Medical Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.
