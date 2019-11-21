A call to police regarding shoplifting in progress led to the arrest of a Charlotte woman recently, according to Vermont State Police.
The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at a business on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh, Trooper Adria Pickin said in a news release.
Police were called by an individual at the Dollar General store, Pickin said.
Katrina Race, 36, of Charlotte, was identified as a person of interest at the scene, police said. During the investigation, however, Race was found to have an active warrant for her arrest.
Picken said Race had failed to appear in court on a previous retail theft charge from St. Albans. Police took Race into custody and she later was lodged at Chittenden County Correctional Facility for lack of bail, police said.
Vergennes Police assisted at the scene.