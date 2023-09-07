Crews from Hinesburg on the scene of an overturned box truck at the intersection of routes 116 and 2A on Aug. 31. The accident reduced traffic to one lane.
The Hinesburg Fire Department responded to 53 incidents in August: one fire; 37 EMS calls; four motor vehicle accidents; one hazardous condition; one service call; four good intent calls; and five false alarms. Total incidents through August: 373.
