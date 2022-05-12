The effort by a murder suspect to keep his potential cooperation with Chittenden County prosecutors a secret is headed back to the trial court for further consideration following a ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court.
Kory Lee George, who is charged with the fatal shooting of his stepfather in July 2019, offered prosecutors comments privately over three days in December 2020, court records show. They were designed to help the state with the criminal charges against his mother, Angela Auclair, in the Hinesburg homicide case.
George had been talking with state prosecutors about a possible plea deal since at least August 2020, according to court records.
George, 34, formerly of Monkton, wants to have a protective order issued by Judge Alison S. Arms to block any disclosure to his mother about what he told prosecutors while trying to cut a plea deal for himself in his cases, court records show.
The office of State’s Attorney Sarah George, who is not related to the defendant, eventually rejected the information from the defendant against his mother, the high court said in a ruling issued last Friday.
Kory Lee George has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of David Auclair, 45, of Williston, in July 2019. He also has denied a related burglary charge into a Colchester residence to steal three guns, including one used in the homicide, and obstruction of justice for trying to get people to lie during the police investigation, records show.
The day after the burglary David Auclair was lured by a late-night call from a burner phone to drive to the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest trailhead parking lot off Gilman Road in Hinesburg, Vermont State Police said. Auclair was shot nine times during the ambush, police said.
His wife, Angela Auclair, 49, most recently from Bristol, has pleaded not guilty to state charges of aiding in the commission of a felony — first degree murder — and obstruction of justice. She also has denied four counts of violating conditions of release.
In what appears to be an unprecedented case, the Vermont Supreme Court allowed the Chittenden County state’s attorney and the defense to file written appeals under seal. The justices took another secretive step by refusing to hear the arguments in public on March 23, and the high court also ruled it would not make the recording of the arguments immediately available.
In their ruling the justices said the secretive issue centered on a decision by Arms to deny a request for a protective order preventing disclosure of the testimony George provided to prosecutors under what is called a proffer agreement.
Arms ruled there was nothing in the written agreement or statements during the proffer that would require the state to withhold the information from Auclair and her defense team, the court said.
The high court, in a 5-0 decision, agreed with Arms, but sent the case back to the judge to reconsider. George wants a protective order for any potential danger to himself and his wife if Auclair “and her associates” learned what he told authorities.
David Auclair’s bullet-riddled body was part of an execution-styled homicide orchestrated by his estranged wife, Angela Auclair, state police and prosecutors have said.
Federal authorities also charged Kory Lee George in a two-count indictment with gun violations. George was sentenced in federal court in November 2021 to serve more than eight years in prison for being a five-time convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
As part of the federal plea deal a second charge of possession of a stolen 9-mm Beretta was dropped. It was the gun used in the killing of Auclair, who grew up on a large farm on Hinesburg Road in South Burlington near the Shelburne town line.
Vermont State Police in various court affidavits paint a picture of George having first-hand knowledge of the Hinesburg homicide, the Colchester burglary and some possible drug cases.
Whatever Kory Lee George offered the state for possible testimony, it apparently wasn’t anything the prosecution wanted to use, according to the 14-page decision written by Associate Justice Harold Eaton Jr.
Eaton noted it appeared there was considerable discussion as the proffer sessions began about whether Auclair would learn of the talks. Kory Lee George said when he asked about it, he was told it would not “be disclosed at this time” to Auclair, Eaton wrote.
At one point a prosecutor, who was not named by Eaton, said if the state investigated claims made by George, then Auclair might learn about the proffer agreement and the contents of the interview. The prosecutor, however, said the state still did not intend to make it known, Eaton wrote.
The defense lawyer acknowledged the agreement, if accepted, would become public when the case got resolved, Eaton said.
“Following completion of the proffer session, the state elected not to make a plea offer to defendant and indicated that it intended to provide the contents of the proffer to Ms. Auclair,” Eaton wrote.
George’s lawyer then filed for a protective order.
It was at this point that Sarah George’s office raised for the first time that it might try to prosecute both Kory Lee George and Angela Auclair at the same time, the court noted.
Vermont courts have rarely had joint criminal trials over the past 50 years.
