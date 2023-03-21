Vermont State Police broke up an underage drinking party early Saturday morning at the Charlotte home of state representative Chea Waters Evans.
Following reports made to police at 11 p.m. on Friday, March 17, troopers arrived at the residence on Windswept Lane at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday where they found multiple intoxicated juveniles, according to a state police press release.
Troopers “issued diversion paperwork” to several of the juveniles for the alleged underage drinking, but they did not specify how many people were at the party and whether Evans or other adults were present at the time.
Evans, a Democrat who represents both Hinesburg and Charlotte in the Legislature, wrote in a statement to the Citizen, “I fully cooperated with all questions from the Vermont State Police and will do so should the need arise in the future. The other matter is between those juveniles and their families.”
Evans was elected to her Chittenden-5 House seat in November.
The investigation is ongoing, said police, who would provide no further information about the incident.
