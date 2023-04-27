The man accused of stabbing and killing a person last year in Morristown tried unsuccessfully last week to escape from prison, state corrections officials say.
According to a short statement by the Vermont Department of Corrections, Seth Brunell, an inmate at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St Johnsbury, was unable to escape the secure section of the facility and never posed a danger to the public. The escape attempt happened during the mid-afternoon of April 18 and came almost exactly a year after Brunell allegedly stabbed Fern Feather, a Hinesburg resident originally from the Northeast Kingdom.
Feather, a gender fluid 29-year-old who had announced on social that they were transgender shortly before they were killed, died April 12, 2022. The death was ruled a homicide and Brunell was charged with second degree murder.
The department of corrections has begun a formal review of last week’s prison escape attempt and the Vermont State Police will conduct a separate investigation into the incident.
Brunell, 44, has been held without bail since the alleged murder. According to police, Feather was stabbed in the chest by a long, serrated knife. Brunell told them he was acting in self-defense after Feather allegedly made sexual advances toward him.
Lamoille County deputy state’s attorney Aliena Gerhard said she is not sure how Brunell’s alleged escape attempt will affect the case.
Currently, she said she is trying to depose a witness who may have interacted with both Feather and Brunell shortly before the stabbing.
“We don’t know everything she knows,” Gerhard said.
Last year in arguing for Brunell to be held without bail, Gerhard said his history of violence, combined with his history of transience and mental illness, made him a flight risk and a danger to society.
Brunell pleaded no contest to aggravated assault in 2004, after he admitted to stabbing a man during an argument and was sentenced to nearly a year in jail. He also served jail time after pleading guilty in 2012 to grand larceny for his part in a Waterbury convenience store robbery.
